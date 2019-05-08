Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
John D. Bruhn

John D. Bruhn Obituary
John D. Bruhn

Fort Pierce, FL

John "Bubba" Bruhn, 57, died April 15, 2019 in Bismarck, ND.

Mr. Bruhn was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.

John practiced law for 30 years. He was a St. Lucie County Commissioner from 1996-2004. He graduated from Westwood High School, Class of '80 and received his law degree from the University of St. Thomas, Miami, Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Marla Bruhn; sons, Matthew, Michael and Stephen Bruhn; daughter, Morgan Bruhn; and brothers, Tommy Bruhn, Jr. and Scott Bruhn. He was preceded by his parents, Tommy & Carol Bruhn.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 8, 2019
