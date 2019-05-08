|
John D. Bruhn
Fort Pierce, FL
John "Bubba" Bruhn, 57, died April 15, 2019 in Bismarck, ND.
Mr. Bruhn was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.
John practiced law for 30 years. He was a St. Lucie County Commissioner from 1996-2004. He graduated from Westwood High School, Class of '80 and received his law degree from the University of St. Thomas, Miami, Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Marla Bruhn; sons, Matthew, Michael and Stephen Bruhn; daughter, Morgan Bruhn; and brothers, Tommy Bruhn, Jr. and Scott Bruhn. He was preceded by his parents, Tommy & Carol Bruhn.
Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 8, 2019