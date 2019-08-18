|
|
John David Vidinghoff
Chestnuthill, PA - John was born in the Philadelphia area and spent many years living and loving his Florida lifestyle. He passed away at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Crosswhite, father of 6 children and 1 step-son, grandfather of 13 ("Pop-Pop"), brother, uncle and friend of many. John had a personality that was bigger than life and a life that was grandeur than words. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, generosity towards others and gift of love and entertaining. John was a successful businessman and cherished time with his family and friends. He had many hobbies including sport fishing and entertaining on his boat the "Fishinhoff", playing guitar, horology, cruising and spending time on and near the ocean. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to: Recreational Fishing Alliance, P.O. Box 3080, New Gretna, NJ 0824 or, Florida Oceanographic Society, 890 NE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 or, Loggerhead Marine Life Center, 14200 US Highway 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 18, 2019