1/1
John Dayton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Dayton

Vero Beach - John Dayton, 89, of Vero Beach, Florida, died peacefully at his home on July 6, 2020, with his loving wife Isabelle, son Bill, and two grandsons, Jackson and Jacob devotedly by his side.

John was born on May 12, 1931 in Marysville, Ohio, the son of William and Louise Dayton. At an early age, John decided to make his life his testament. He would advocate the things he believed in, by what he did and the way he lived.

John rose from humble beginnings to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and earn his medical degree from Ohio State University. He began his medical career in Charlotte, North Carolina before relocating to Vero Beach, where he built a successful private family medicine practice. Dr Dayton was well known for the compassionate care he provided to his patients and their families.

John was a loyal and loving husband, father, and grandfather, always putting his family first. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years Isabelle Beuttell Dayton and their son Bill; John's children Tom, Jeanne, Diane and Barbara; step-daughters Kendall Sharp and July Carter; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. John's brothers Dan and Jim preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother David of Westerville, Ohio and a large extended family.

John will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when families can gather together.

The family gratefully acknowledges VNA Hospice and Coastal Concierge for their remarkable and dedicated help throughout John's illness.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved