John Dayton
Vero Beach - John Dayton, 89, of Vero Beach, Florida, died peacefully at his home on July 6, 2020, with his loving wife Isabelle, son Bill, and two grandsons, Jackson and Jacob devotedly by his side.
John was born on May 12, 1931 in Marysville, Ohio, the son of William and Louise Dayton. At an early age, John decided to make his life his testament. He would advocate the things he believed in, by what he did and the way he lived.
John rose from humble beginnings to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and earn his medical degree from Ohio State University. He began his medical career in Charlotte, North Carolina before relocating to Vero Beach, where he built a successful private family medicine practice. Dr Dayton was well known for the compassionate care he provided to his patients and their families.
John was a loyal and loving husband, father, and grandfather, always putting his family first. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years Isabelle Beuttell Dayton and their son Bill; John's children Tom, Jeanne, Diane and Barbara; step-daughters Kendall Sharp and July Carter; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. John's brothers Dan and Jim preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother David of Westerville, Ohio and a large extended family.
John will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when families can gather together.
The family gratefully acknowledges VNA Hospice and Coastal Concierge for their remarkable and dedicated help throughout John's illness.
.