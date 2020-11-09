John E. Godfrey, Jr.



John E. Godfrey, Jr., "Jack", resident of Stuart, Florida passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the care of loved ones. Jack was born August 16, 1937 in Westfield, NJ, the only child and loving son of Marion S. Godfrey and John E. Godfrey, Sr. He graduated from Westfield Sr. High School in 1956, and Rider University in 1960, having earned a BS in Business Administration and Marketing. During his time at the university, Jack joined Kappa Phi, which later transitioned to Theta Chi Fraternity. Their principals of leadership, personal development and emphasis on a life of service resonated deeply with Jack. A faithful and devout Christian, Jack lived to honor God, to love, cherish, and provide for his family, and to be a true and worthy friend. Jack's career in retail began with Bamburgers in Newark, NJ. After serving as the VP and General Merchandise Manager of Crowleys in Michigan, Jack retired in 1999 having served nearly 40 successful years in the industry. From Grosse Pointe, MI, Jack and his wife moved to Florida where he dedicated himself to volunteering in the community and ministering within his church. Jack volunteered for seven years with the Florida Blood bank, and for over a decade he volunteered his time and services to Mary's Kitchen. A member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Jack served on the vestry, one year as the senior warden and for several years as a member of the Finance Committee. Over the years, he served as usher, chalice bearer, Eucharistic Visitor, Treasurer of the Altar Guild, Vacation Bible School volunteer, and Chairman of St. Mary's Shaping Our Future campaign. He was a dedicated member of the Call to Discipleship, facilitator of The Shepard Group, and participant in Men's Cursillo No. 85, Discovery Weekends and Faith Alive. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and his eldest son, Christopher D. Godfrey. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Kupp Godfrey, childhood sweetheart and loving companion, and by his children, Peter R. Godfrey (Lucy), Susan Godfrey Waugh (Scott). Jack also is survived by 12 grandchildren: Krystal Mills, Jonathan Godfrey, Susan Colie, Kimberly Calder, Emily Baum, Megan Jackson, Ethan Godfrey, William Godfrey, Mary Katherine Godfrey, Seth Godfrey, Heather Waugh, Braeden Waugh, as well as his 17 great-grandchildren. Jack will be forever remembered by his family, sister and brother-in-law, niece, cousins, extended family, and dear friends. A Memorial and Celebration of Jack's life will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in the summer of 2021. Memorial donations in memory of Jack may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church Youth Ministry (623 SE Ocean Blvd. Stuart, FL 34994) and the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation (1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997). Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory-Treasure Coast Chapel.









