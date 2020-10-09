1/1
John E. Scott
John E. Scott

Vero Beach - John E. Scott, age 88, passed away October 2, 2020 at his home in Vero Beach surrounded by loving family.

He was born November 12, 1931 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to the late Walter and Sylvia (Ella) Scott.

Mr. Scott served in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement, he was employed with Ford Motor Company for 31 years as a Quality Control Engineer.

Mr. Scott received his bachelor's degree in hotel management from Michigan State University.

Survivors include his loving wife, Helen; son, Mark Scott; daughter, Amy Hardin; step-son, William Schroeder; and grandchildren, Bonnie and Scott Hardin, and Nicole and Melanie Schroeder.

He was predeceased by his brother, Eldon Scott.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. A guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com










Published in TC Palm from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
