|
|
John Emmett Fennelly
Palm City, FL
It is with great sadness that the family of the Honorable John Emmett Fennelly announces his passing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. John, widely known as Jack, is survived by his three loving children and their spouses: Sean Emmett (Eileen), Kerry Anne (John) and Padraic Byrne (Robin) as well as the grandchildren he adored: Mary Katherine, Margaret Elizabeth, Thomas Emmett and Michael Conor, John Patrick, Molly Kathleen, Caitlin Byrne and Ryan Padraic. He is also survived by his sister Loretta Volini, his partner in crime and best friend, as well as countless friends he made living and working in the greater Treasure Coast Area for over 40 years.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019