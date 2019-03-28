|
John F. Ciabattari
Stuart, FL
John F. Ciabattari, 77, of Stuart, passed away March 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and relocated to Stuart 20 years ago. He had been a heavy construction operating engineer before retirement. He owned and operated commercial fishing boats in Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn. He spent many years on the water with his wife and children.
He always looked forward to Sunday dinners, cooking gravy and spending time with his family and friends. His warm heart and bright spirit will be forever cherished.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Harriet Ciabattari of Stuart; son, John Ciabattari and his wife Darlene of Palm City; daughter, Kim of Stuart; grandchildren, Michael and his wife Dominique of Stuart and John and his wife, Jamie of Jim Thorpe, PA, great grandchild Christian and his loyal canine companion, Misty. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Adele, and his brother Bobby.
A gathering will be held, 2:00 - 4:30 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home Palm City Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 4:30 PM in the chapel.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 28, 2019