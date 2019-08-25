Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
John Dunsmore
John Francis Dunsmore


1964 - 2019
John Francis Dunsmore Obituary
John Francis Dunsmore

Jensen Beach - John Francis Dunsmore, 54, of Martin County, Florida passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 22, 1964, he was the son of Richard Philip Dunsmore and Patricia Anne Carroll John graduated from Edina High School in 1985 and completed his education at Gallaudet University in 1993 and received his Masters from the University of Minnesota in 1999. He was brother of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity at Gallaudet University. John enjoyed traveling everywhere, being with friends and a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. Enjoying life with the family Maltese, Snowflake and mostly being with Lori, Naomi and Noah. He will be remembered for his cunning wit and his fierce ability to love others. He is survived by his spouse Lori Stambler Dunsmore and his children, Naomi and Noah Dunsmore. He is also survived by his mother Patricia Ann Carroll Dunsmore, John was the eleventh of twelve kids and is survived by his seven sisters and three brothers. John was predeceased by his brother Richard Dunsmore Jr. and his father Richard Philip Dunsmore. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 25, 2019
