Surrounded by those who loved him, John F. Godfrey, 90, died March 18, 2019 in Indian River Shores, Florida. He was born in New York City, and lived or worked in six Eastern states, settling in Pennsylvania. During a four decade career in financial management he was employed by large and small companies from Philco, to McGraw Hill Publishers. John ended his career in a telecommunication company he helped found, Telenex, in Moorestown N.J. where he was CFO.



After retiring to Vero Beach in 1991 with his wife, Althea, he was active in the Vero Beach Country Club, enjoying golf and social activities. He served on the club's Board of Directors, and as Treasurer during his years of membership. Widowed in 2001, John moved to Park Shores condominiums, served on their board and finance committee and for the City of Indian River Shores.



Admired for many reasons, John's kindness and interest in others created many friends, including relationships that endured from John Adams High School, through corporate associates to the present. He is missed by many, including his survivors, beloved companion Brenda Allen, also of Vero Beach, children Althea, John W. (Susan), Patricia and Richard (Amberlin), grandchildren Matthew, Yvonne, John Zachary, Justin and Lydia (Suttle) and great-grandchild Elloise Wilkman. He was predeceased by his brother William and sister Janet Stefani.



Contributions honoring John and addressing the cancers that claimed the life of both he and his wife can be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, or the VNA Hospice, Vero Beach office 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach Florida, 32960.



