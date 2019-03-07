|
|
John Franklin "Frank" Jackson
Fort Pierce, FL
John Franklin "Frank" Jackson, age 92, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born February 19, 1927, to Carlton Lee Jackson & Jennie Irene (Patton) Jackson, in Columbus, Ohio, and is survived by his wife, Clara Adrian (Ranck) Jackson, whom he married on August 4, 1946; daughter, Susan Westberry; son, Kenneth Jackson; daughter, Rebecca Sink; as well as 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Frank spent his childhood in Ohio where he graduated from high school. He then joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 during World War II and following the war served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He returned to Ohio where he attended and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Over the course of his professional career, Frank worked for Robbins & Meyers, Hunter Fan, American Airlines and Pratt & Whitney prior to operating his own Western Auto franchise from 1972-1979 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Frank retired in 1980, however, from 1979-1981, he served as the volunteer Job Superintendent for the building of the sanctuary for Port St. Lucie First Baptist Church. From 1983 to the early 1990s, Frank worked intermittently with his son, Kenneth Jackson, at Jackson Drugs in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Frank loved to travel with Clara, beginning with their 2,800-mile honeymoon road trip and over the course of their 72 years of marriage visited all 48 of the lower contiguous United States and Alaska in their RV, along with a 40th anniversary trip to Hawaii and a 50th anniversary trip to China. In addition to traveling, he also enjoyed recreational flying as a small engine pilot and repairing old clocks.
Frank is fondly remembered by his family and friends as a gentle, kind and good man who overcame significant adversity in his life. Servant-hearted, wise and friendly, Frank was a willing handyman with the skills to fix toys for his grandkids or complete complex home and auto repairs. His interactions with others were characterized by genuineness, grace, and a bit of humor which set spirits at ease and garnered loving adoration from those who called him husband, father, grandfather or friend. He was cherished by his family and will be incredibly missed.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8 at 11:00AM at Pfeifer Funeral Home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, followed by a funeral service at 1:00PM at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, also in Reynoldsburg.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the following:
Now I Can Foundation, http://www.nowican.org/donate/
Condolences may be sent to:
The Jackson Family
8716 Arlies Trail
Willow Springs, NC 27592
Pfeifer Funeral Home & Crematory in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, is serving the Jackson family.
Online condolences may be made by visiting:
www.pfeiferfuneral.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019