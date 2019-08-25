|
|
John "Kevin" Hogan
Vero Beach - The Earth is a lesser place now—but the Heavens are much richer. John "Kevin" Hogan has been a blessing in so many of our lives because, simply put, he made caring and compassion for other human beings the centerpiece of his life. Kevin always found a way to say kind, encouraging and thoughtful things to everyone including people he barely knew. He was especially considerate of those less fortunate and he would go to great lengths to find a special "something" that would lighten someone's burden or make their day just a little bit brighter.
Kevin was born in Rye, NY and was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Peter and by his life partner, Robert Neimyer. He is survived by his much beloved nephew, Doug Hogan and his niece, Debbie and their families.
Kevin was a graduate of CW Post College and was employed over 40 years as a graphic designer, writer and editor for Noroton Publishing Co.
Throughout their lives, Kevin and Bob were deeply involved with theater and the performing arts. They made Florida their home and lived in wonderful locations including Anna Maria Island, Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Winter Park prior to making Vero Beach their home in 2000. Kevin fondly referred to Vero as "Brigadoon" and cherished his home, neighbors and many dear friends including "Those Petersons".
Kevin was a member of the Vero Beach Theater Guild. He also enjoyed the theater season each year at Riverside, Cocoa Village Playhouse, King Center for the Performing Arts, Henegar Center for the Arts and the IRSC Black Box Theater.
Beyond "It's all good" and "I am a Happy Camper" - the saying below was one of Kevin's favorites.
Good friends are like stars.
You don't always see them,
But you know they're always there…..
JOHN KEVIN HOGAN: "Our Forever Star"
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 25, 2019