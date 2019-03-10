|
|
John I. "Jack" Hinckley
Brattleboro, VT
John I. "Jack" Hinckley, 75, of Brattleboro, Vt., passed away January 31, 2019 following a month of declining health. Born in Brattleboro on February 1, 1944, he grew up in several towns throughout the Northeast, attending Vermont Academy in Saxtons River and McGill University in Montreal. He served in the New Hampshire National Guard and then in Vietnam from 1968 to1969. An adventurous soul, Jack enjoyed reading, nature, jazz and traveling in the US, Europe and Asia. A memorable experience was his solo motorcycle trip from New Hampshire to California in 1971.
Jack was a multitalented craftsman and builder. His first business venture was the Hinckley Foundry in Newmarket, N.H., where he cast and assembled the Hinckley Shaker Box Wood Stove and the Hinckley Super Heater. An avid sailor, he built his own 20-foot Cat Catch and 26-foot Sharpie. Jack met his wife, Jeanne, in New Hampshire in 1983 and they eventually settled in Eden, Fla. For over 24 years he worked as a Master Scenic Carpenter for Jupiter Scenic in Jupiter, building sets, props and displays for museums, trade shows and all things theatrical including opera, ballet, television and movies. Jack's most special boat project was a 25-foot fiberglass electric launch completed in 2011. He was a valued volunteer at the US Sailing Center in Jensen Beach.
In 2014, Jack returned to his roots in Brattleboro, Vt., where his retirement hobby making kinetic yard and garden sculptures became a small business, "Apex Whirl Winds." A member of an artist collective, he participated in festivals across Vermont and New Hampshire.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jeanne Lauziere, and by friends and family including his sister Susan Opasik and her husband David Opasik of Jensen Beach. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Clapp Briggs and Gardner Irving Hinckley.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Living Memorial Park pavilion in Brattleboro on Saturday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations may be made to : .
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 10, 2019