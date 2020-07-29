John J. KozelStuart - John J. Kozel passed over on July 26, 2020 from cancer.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette Bianchini Kozel and three children: Kelly Kozel and Ellen Brust (Madison, Georgia), Kenneth Kozel (Tokyo, Japan) and Kevin Kozel and Jean Kozel (Port St. Lucie, Florida). Nieces and nephews reside in Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.John Kozel was born on February the 24, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating from St. Procopius high school in Lisle, Illinois John enlisted in the United States Marines. After serving in the Marines, John began working his way up the ladder literally, at Bell Telephone. He started as a linesman climbing poles in Indiana and closed his career with "Ma Bell" in Florida where he worked in management. I remember my father telling us the key to success in management was fair, friendly with people and firm once a business path was chosen.John's two great passions were Golf and Gardening. In younger years you could find John on the greens of the nearest golf course and in later years, tending to the "greens" in his yard. He loved colorful and exotic flowers and spent hours planting and tending to the garden. John had made North Augusta his home for the last 13 years and was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. While in North Augusta, John was active in a variety of organizations as a volunteer. He helped with spaghetti dinners at his church, visited WWII vets with the Knights of Columbus, and was a dedicated giver to the Humane Society and Animal rights groups.Special Thanks to Regency Southern Care Hospice and the staff at Augusta Benton House.Due to the COVID 19 Quarantine a memorial service will be planned for the spring.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice 2924 Professional Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907 or one's local chapter of The Humane Society.Please visit the online guestbook at :