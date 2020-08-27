1/1
John J. Verdonik
John J. Verdonik

Fort Pierce - John Verdonik II, a 30-year resident of Fort Pierce, FL passed away peacefully of natural causes, August 8, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 7, 1932 and is the son of the late John and Florence (Hawkins) Verdonik.

It was in Brooklyn where John met his wife Clare in 1948. They were married in January 1953. John was an Army veteran who served peacetime in Japan and in his retirement proudly wore his veterans cap daily. John and his family moved to Long Island in 1963 and lived there until 1968 when he and his family moved to Bloomington/Butler NJ where he worked for Entenmann's bakery as a Route Salesman until his retirement in 1989 when he and his wife moved to Fort Pierce, FL. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and VFW in Butler, NJ and upon his move to Florida, he attended St. Mark's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Ft. Pierce. He was an avid baseball fan who rooted for the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Mets.

John is survived by his loving wife Clare of 67 years; his four children, John Verdonik III (Jayne); Joanne Verdonik, Daniel Verdonik (Lisa) and Raymond Verdonik; five grandchildren, Christina Spoer (Mike); John Verdonik IV (Erin); Trevor Verdonik (Daria); Amy Verdonik and Jesse Amoss; two great grandchildren, John Verdonik V and Emma Spoer; and two brothers, Thomas Verdonik and Greg Verdonik (Christie) and sister in law, Carolyn Verdonik (William)

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Verdonik, sister, Patricia Rusch (Bob) and brother, William (Billy) Verdonik.

Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Fort Pierce.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
