John Joseph (Jack) Allen



June 18, 1934 - September 22, 2020



Jack passed away Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House at the age of 86. He was born June 18, 1934 in Romney, Indiana, the son of Fred R. Allen and Mary M. Spores Allen. Jack attended Marsh Elementary School and graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, Indiana. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science (1956) and a Master of Science (1968) from Indiana State University. He majored in Industrial Education and taught school in Indiana and Florida for thirty-eight and a half years. In college, he belonged to Lambda Chi Alpha and Sigma Alpha Gamma. He was of Protestant faith.



Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of twenty-nine and a half years, Loretta M. Allen; his son, John (Joe) Allen Jr. (Jill) and Anthony Allen (Annette); his grandchildren Jacob Woods, Hannah Woods and John Allen III (Heather) and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and John Michael; his sister, Carolyn Rupprath. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bette, and sister Elizabeth, and brother, Sonny.



Jack loved life and was very active. He was a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout. He was a member of the Order of De Molay and initiated into the Solemn Mysteries of the Ancient Order of Shellbacks in 1983. Jack served eight years in the Naval Reserve.



Jack served four and half years as a volunteer firefighter at the Portage Fire Department in Portage, Indiana. Jack moved to Florida from Portage in 1966. He was a resident of St. Lucie County since 1968 coming from Port Charlotte. Jack has a Certificate of Compliance in Law Enforcement for the State of Florida. He served as a reserve wildlife officer for the Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commission for ten years. He was a firearms instructor at Indian River Community College for five years. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association. He was a NRA certified firearms instructor. Jack was a graduate from IRCC Law Enforcement Academy as class president. Jack had an advanced grade Amateur Radio License.



He was a motorcycle enthusiast and railroad buff. He loved his family, traveling and music. He enjoyed White Castle hamburgers, pork tenderloin sandwiches, chocolate malts and Dairy Queen.



A private family funeral service will be held at Aycock Funeral Home in Ft. Pierce, Florida with Pastor Craig Bridgers of the Crossing Community Church officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store