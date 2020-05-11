|
John Joseph Miner
Vero Beach - John Joseph Miner died unexpectedly on May 3, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
John was born on December 20, 1971 in Vero Beach, FL.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Miner; his daughter Bella Miner; his father, Robert W. Egan Sr. (Suzanne); as well as his siblings Robert W Egan Jr. and Marcella Egan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Burton Miner Jr.; his mother, Patricia Elizabeth Egan; and his brother Paul Burton Miner III.
At the family's request, services and interment are private.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 11 to May 17, 2020