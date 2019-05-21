John "Zack" Klimczak



Port St. Lucie, FL



Zack Klimczak, 64, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, lost his courageous battle with IPF on May 10, 2019. He was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Zack was born and grew up in Dowagiac, MI., where he won the All Sports Award at Dowagiac Union High School. He earned his Bachelor's in Science degree in Business Administration from Southwestern Michigan. After many years as the Director of Purchasing for Elbit Systems America/Talla-Com Industries in Tallahassee, Zack moved to Port Saint Lucie where he was the Operations Manager for Chemical Injections Technologies in Fort Pierce. Zack was a devoted baseball player and lifelong Yankee fan and was selected to play baseball for the United States Army during his tour in Germany. He later spent many years coaching Little League baseball. He was an avid Florida State Seminoles fan and rarely missed one of their football games.



Zack was a devout Episcopalian and was active at the Church of the Nativity in Port St. Lucie where he served on the Vestry, spending three years as the Junior Warden. He was known for his big heart, ready smile and willingness to help others. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the congregation there.



Zack is survived by his loving wife, Judy, his sister Helen Ludwig, his brother Stan (Donna) Klimczak, his children; Jeff Klimczak, Stephanie Wilson, Elaine Reed, Shannon and Ed Hammatt and his grandchildren Hanah Smith, Nick Reed, Will and Carley Hammatt. He is predeceased by his parents, Josephine and Thomas Klimczak, and his brothers Joseph, Walt and Tom.



A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on June 1, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 1151 SW Del Rio Blvd., Port Saint Lucie, FL, with internment immediately after the service. A reception will follow in Wolfe Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Episcopal Church of the Nativity. For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com. Published in the TC Palm on May 21, 2019