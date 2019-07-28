|
John L. "Cash" Adams
Vero Beach - Mr. John L. "Cash" Adams, born on November 5, 1924 in Luzerne, Pennsylvania, to Giselle and John Adams, passed away at age 94 on June 21, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. He attended both the University of Scranton and University of Miami. Cash served with the Fifth Marine Division in the battle of Iwo Jima, as a mine defuser and stretcher bearer, a tour of duty he commemorated for the rest of his life with an "Iwo" license plate, and by his activities in the Marine Corps League of Barefoot Bay. A visit with Cash always concluded with the proud Marine cry, "Semper Fi!"
After the war, Cash and two buddies were commissioned by RKO to film wild animals in Africa, where they were attacked by a rhino displeased by their filming, and charged by a herd of a dozen wild elephants, also camera-shy. On his return to the US, Cash, who had been on his swim team at university, joined the Aqua-Spectacular water show,performing flaming high dives and Houdini-like handcuffed underwater escapes.
Cash Adams was a lot of things to a lot of people. Both a Marine and a free spirit, he loved the water, adventure, dogs, and people.Not necessarily in that order.
He is survived by his brother, William Adams; sister, Lorraine Harabin; nieces, Georgine Harabin and Laura Adams; and nephews, Victor Harabin and Paul Adams. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Friday, August 2 at 9:30 a.m. at St Johns of the Cross Catholic Church, 7550 26th St, Vero Beach, Fla. Strunk Funeral Home-Vero Beach is handling arrangements, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, (772) 562-2325.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019