Services
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
2453 SW Watson St.
Fort White, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
2453 SW Watson St.
Fort White, FL
1925 - 2019
John L. Watson Obituary
John L. Watson

- - John L. Watson was born April 3, 1925, in Lake City, Florida to Robert and Sophia Watson. Both parents preceded him in death. John passed away on July 17, 2019, in Fort Pierce, Florida. John was a pioneer of Fort Pierce and retired from St. Lucie County General Development Corporation.

He leaves precious memories with: children, Arthur L. Watson (Carolyn), John L. Watson, Diana Pierce; grandchildren, Vicki Leigh Whitaker, Natasha Brown (Ronald), Jetaun Watson, Tyson Watson, John C. Watson, Brandon Simmons, John Watson III, Anthony Simmons, Byron Watson, John Watson IV; great-grandchildren, Ashton Brown, Taeron Brown, Alexxi Brown, Cheyanne Thompson, Taylor Whitaker, Sydney Whitaker; great-great-grandchild, Alexander Whitaker; hosts of other family members and friends.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Lake City, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to Combs Funeral Home, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in the TC Palm on July 27, 2019
