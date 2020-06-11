John Louis Raymond
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Louis Raymond

Stuart - John L. Raymond, 100, of Stuart, passed away Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at his home in Stuart.

He was born August 5, 1919, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late John and Catherine (Biscione) Raimondi. He graduated from St. John University with a BS in Business. He was a long time resident of NYC, moving to Stuart in the 1980s.

John was the owner of National Sales, a long time jewelry store in lower Manhattan.

Mr. Raymond was a Parishoner of St. Joseph Church, Stuart and loved spending time with his family and doing lunches with friends at Cracker Barrell and La Forchetta.

John was the husband of 50 years of the late Lucille (Masullo) Raymond who died in 1998 and the late Lois Bailey Raymond who died in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Tucci of Whitestone, NY; a granddaughter, Jessica Acquista and her husband Salvatore of Whitestone, NY; great grandchildren, Salvatore Acquista Jr and Luciana Acquista both of Whitestone, NY; a brother, Anthony Raimondi of Staten Island; a sister, Mildred Sogliero of Brooklyn: several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID virus, services will be held in Whitestone, NY, at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be held locally in the fall.

Aycock Funeral Home - Young and Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, is assisting the family with the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
7722239300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved