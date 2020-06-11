John Louis RaymondStuart - John L. Raymond, 100, of Stuart, passed away Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at his home in Stuart.He was born August 5, 1919, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late John and Catherine (Biscione) Raimondi. He graduated from St. John University with a BS in Business. He was a long time resident of NYC, moving to Stuart in the 1980s.John was the owner of National Sales, a long time jewelry store in lower Manhattan.Mr. Raymond was a Parishoner of St. Joseph Church, Stuart and loved spending time with his family and doing lunches with friends at Cracker Barrell and La Forchetta.John was the husband of 50 years of the late Lucille (Masullo) Raymond who died in 1998 and the late Lois Bailey Raymond who died in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Tucci of Whitestone, NY; a granddaughter, Jessica Acquista and her husband Salvatore of Whitestone, NY; great grandchildren, Salvatore Acquista Jr and Luciana Acquista both of Whitestone, NY; a brother, Anthony Raimondi of Staten Island; a sister, Mildred Sogliero of Brooklyn: several nieces and nephews.Due to the COVID virus, services will be held in Whitestone, NY, at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be held locally in the fall.Aycock Funeral Home - Young and Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, is assisting the family with the arrangements.