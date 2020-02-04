Services
John M. Deery

Stuart - John M. Deery, formerly of Quincy, passed away, Thursday, January 9, 2020.

He is survived and terribly missed by his longtime girlfriend, Jeannie Potrzeba; sons, John and David Deery; daughter, Beth and her husband William McKeon; granddaughters, Rachel, Paige, Rylee, and Lilyana; brothers, Patrick, Christopher, Hugh, Neil, and Joel Deery; sisters, Mary Mattioli, Julie Berberan, and Susan Kelleher.

John worked for Gillette for more than thirty years. He retired in 2012 to Stuart, FL. He loved his 1978 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle and his MacGregor sailboat.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy on Saturday, February 8, at 10 o'clock. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
