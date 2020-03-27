|
|
John Marshall Jones
John Marshall Jones, age 80, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital on March 08, 2020. Marshall was born and raised in Wabasso Florida. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, Class of 1957.
Marshall was a partner of Jones Grove Service and Jones Groves of Wabasso. He also spent many years working in the grocery retail business in the Vero Beach area. Many will also remember him from the Miracle Mile Dollar General Store in Vero Beach where he was an assistant manager.
Marshall will always be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He was very friendly to everyone and no one was ever a stranger to him. He enjoyed spending time with his many siblings and extended family members. He was always the life of the party.
Marshall was predeceased by his parents Marvin E and Minnie B Jones of Wabasso. In addition he was predeceased by sisters Pauline Jones, Jewell Hedberg and Jennie Bryant and brothers Wendell Jones, Bud Jones, Pete Jones and Howard Jones.
Surviving family members include his twin sister Martha Marlene Jones, sister Joanne Callaghan, both of Vero Beach; sister Joyce Smith of St. Petersburg and brother Joe Jones of Winter Haven.
Marshall was dearly loved by his many nieces, nephews, and other family members. He will forever live in their hearts.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial held for Marshall at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020