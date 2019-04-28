Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haisley Tribute Center
2041 SW Bayshore Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Haisley Tribute Center
2041 SW Bayshore Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL
John Matthew Fimian Obituary
John Matthew Fimian

Age 71, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on April 23, 2019.

A gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a Memorial Service to start at 4:00 PM at the Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL., 34984.

A second Memorial Service will be held at the Esquire lounge at a later day in Champagne, IL.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center. haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019
