John Matthew Fimian
Age 71, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on April 23, 2019.
A gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM with a Memorial Service to start at 4:00 PM at the Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL., 34984.
A second Memorial Service will be held at the Esquire lounge at a later day in Champagne, IL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center. haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019