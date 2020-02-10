Services
John Michael Popadak Jr. Obituary
John Michael Popadak Jr.

Vero Beach - John passed into the arms of the Lord today, February 6, 2020, surrounded by family. His peace will be eternal after a life of joy in family, gratitude for opportunity, and strength of conviction.

John, formerly of Champion, Ohio, graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1949, served as a United States Marine, and was well known in his Ohio community as the owner of Action Ambulance, a family company he began in 1976 and managed until relocating to Florida.

John is loved and remembered by Lois, his wife of 70 years, sister Marie (Mario) DiGeronimo, daughters Susan, and Donna (Doug) Daugherty, and sons Michael (Kathleen), and Jack (Lori). John leaves grandchildren Sharla, Stacey, Christine, Theresa (Kenny), Steven, John (Gina), April (Tom), Cara (Zak), Matthew (Saylor), Doug (Angi), Becky (Gary), and 23 great-grandchildren to remember PopPop and honor his legacy.

Honoring John's wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Champion.

Online Condolences: www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
