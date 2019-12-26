|
John Mitchell Hudock, Jr.
1946 - 2019 - John Mitchell Hudock, Jr. passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 73.
Born in Greenwich, Connecticut on January 23, 1946, John was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Hudock. Known in his high school years for his talent as a violinist and his leadership ability, John graduated from Greenwich High School in 1963. A member of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit, he graduated from the University of California Berkley in 1967 where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.
John served in the Marine Corps for the next twenty years in a variety of assignments including service in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V and an assignment as Assistant Naval Attaché in Athens, Greece. Upon retirement from the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel, he earned his law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 1991. He practiced law in Connecticut until moving to Palm City, Florida in 2003. There John returned to playing his violin and was honored to be Concert Master of the Treasure Coast Symphony Orchestra for a number of years. Known for sharing his lifelong love of history and music, John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years Jeanné, daughter and son-in-law Joanna and Dale Chlumsky, daughter and son-in-law Julie and Vinny Cosenza, grandchildren Daniel and Katherine Chlumsky, grandchildren Julianna and Mitchell Cosenza, brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Terry Hudock, and nephew and wife Sean and Kaitlin Hudock.
A Funeral Service will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Jensen Beach, Florida on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Following the liturgy, all are invited to attend a reception in Houg Hall. His burial in Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Treasure Coast Youth Symphony, the Treasure Coast Symphony, or the Atlantic Classical Orchestra.
