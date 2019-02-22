|
John Mott Walbridge
Vero Beach, FL
John M. Walbridge, age 85, died peacefully at home on February 15 with his family at his side. Mr. Walbridge was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He moved to Short Hills, New Jersey, in 1957 and resided there until 2007. At death, he was a resident of John's Island in Vero Beach, Florida. A graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and Washington and Lee University. He also attended graduate studies at New York University. John had a very successful 32-year career in commercial lending at Citibank in New York, retiring in 1988 as Vice President and Senior Credit Officer in charge of Private Banking. He was a long-time member and past President of the Short Hills Club and also belonged to Baltusrol Golf Club (past Board of Governors), The Knickerbocker Club (New York City), and the John's Island Club (past Board member). In retirement, John served on the boards of First Citicorp Life Insurance Company (Citigroup subsidiary), the Metropolitan (NY) Golf Association, and the New Jersey Seniors Golf Association, and was a past President of the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum. John's love of his family was reflected in his efforts to spend much time with them and create special moments and cherished memories. His enthusiasm for life, positive attitude, and appreciation of family and friends were evident throughout his life. John enjoyed many sports, but was passionate about golf and the New York Giants of which he was a season ticket holder for 60 years. Going to a game with John was a rite of passage for all family members.
John married his high school sweetheart, Cordelia F. "Delia" Baither, in 1952 and raised three sons and a daughter with her in a marriage that lasted until her death in 2011. John is survived by his fiance, Susanne Redmond, of Vero Beach, Florida, his children (John Jr., Stephen, Catherine, & Edward), nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his brother, Thomas C. Walbridge. In addition to Delia, he is pre-deceased by his sister, Nancy Brown. A memorial service will be held at John's Island Club at 5:30 pm on March 1. Tributes may be directed to: The MAGIC Foundation, c/o Russell-Silver Syndrome, 4200 Cantera Dr., #106, Warrenville, IL 60555 (www.magicfoundation.org) or Indian River Symphonic Association, P.O. Box 2801, Vero Beach, FL 32961 (irsymphonic.org).
