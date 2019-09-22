|
|
John P. Beaugard
Vero Beach - John P. Beaugard, 93, of Vero Beach, Florida, died at home on March 22, 2019, after a short illness. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He was born January 3, 1926 in Teaneck, New Jersey and moved to Jersey City in 1938. After graduating from high school in 1944 he attempted to enlist in the Navy but was not selected because of color-blindness. He was subsequently drafted into the army. He was a decorated veteran of World War II and served in the 80th Infantry Division of General George Patton's 3rd Army. He was involved in active ground combat in the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) and the Rhineland Campaigns. John was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge for his meritorious service. He was the epitome of the "citizen soldier." After he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in a special ceremony 66 years after his service and heroic act he was most humble. When asked by the media how he felt about volunteering to rescue a fellow soldier who was pinned down by enemy gunfire he was quick to point out he was "just one of millions." This self-effacing trait was one that embodied his character. His kindness, humility and quiet strength were important qualities that served as an excellent model for his children. He lived a full and good life and his loss will be felt by many.
John had a nearly 40 year career with Public Service Electric & Gas Company. He resided in Hackensack, New Jersey for 34 years before retiring to Florida in 1990 with his wife Patricia to whom he was completely devoted and deeply loved.
In addition to his wife, of 68 years, Patricia, he is survived by his children, John (Amy), Patricia (Martin) Corcoran, James and Elizabeth (Gregory) Gustin. He is also survived by five grandchildren - Erik, Christina, Evan, Adam and Ryan and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Edouard, and sisters Claire and Suzanne. He was preceded in death by brothers Peter and Henri.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 22, 2019