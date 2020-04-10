Services
John P. O'Neil Obituary
John P. O'Neil

Palm City - John P. O'Neil, retired President and CEO of Converse Inc. passed away peacefully on March 30th, in Palm City at the age of 98.

John was a member of the "Greatest Generation" described in the Tom Brokaw book in that he grew up during the depression and came of age during WW II as a U.S. Army veteran

John has lived at Sandhill Cove for the past 14 years in Palm City, FL...prior he had lived in Mariner Sands, in Stuart.

John was preceded in death by his wife Nancy.

He is survived by his children John W. O'Neil and wife Judith, of Port St. Lucie FL, Michael P. O'Neil and wife Lyla of Berlin, NH, Martha O'Neil of Winchester, MA and Timothy O'Neil of Nashua, NH. Also surviving is his brother, Gerald F. O'Neil, of Winchester, MA. and 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

John was an avid golfer and belonged to several Country Clubs, including New Seabury in Mashpee, MA; and Mariner Sands Golf & Country Club, in Stuart, FL.

No Services have been announced due to the Corona situation.

Memorial Contributions may be made in John's honor to The Sandhill Cove Foundation for Scholarships for Sandhill Cove Employees & Children.

Complete obituary and cnline condolences may be found at www.martin-funeral.com

Arrngements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory / St. Lucie Chapel
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
