John Pierce Hand
Hobe Sound - John Pierce Hand passed away July 9th, 2020 at home. He is survived by his daughter Debra Hand, son Glen Hand, and grandchildren Pierce, Peyton, and Rachel Hand. Born June 7th, 1925 in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, John was one of 11 children to John and Ellen Hand and the last of his siblings to pass. He was such a simple, realistic, and determined powerhouse of a man living a full 95 years. His strength and his love of life, God, and family was truly remarkable. His dear wife Evelyn passed before him in January 1999. Now together they hold hands in heaven with our everlasting love, dearest Dad and Pop-pop.Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & CrematoryJohnP. HandHobe Soundwww.allcounty.com