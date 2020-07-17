1/
John Pierce Hand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Pierce Hand

Hobe Sound - John Pierce Hand passed away July 9th, 2020 at home. He is survived by his daughter Debra Hand, son Glen Hand, and grandchildren Pierce, Peyton, and Rachel Hand. Born June 7th, 1925 in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, John was one of 11 children to John and Ellen Hand and the last of his siblings to pass. He was such a simple, realistic, and determined powerhouse of a man living a full 95 years. His strength and his love of life, God, and family was truly remarkable. His dear wife Evelyn passed before him in January 1999. Now together they hold hands in heaven with our everlasting love, dearest Dad and Pop-pop.Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & CrematoryJohnP. HandHobe Soundwww.allcounty.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved