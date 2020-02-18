Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
John Morgan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Humiston Beach
Vero Beach, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Morgan Obituary
John R. Morgan

Vero Beach - John R. Morgan left this earth at the age of 67 on February 11, 2020. John was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1952, to Nancy and John Morgan.

He graduated from the University of Virginia and was a successful businessman for 30 years. His company contributed to improvements on oceanic studies.

John was married to Ruza Morgan, they met at a restaurant and were married seven months later, and remained happily married for 3 1/2 years.

Besides spending time with his close friends and his wife he also enjoyed spending time with his wife's family. They loved him dearly. John got a taste of traveling after he and Ruza went to Hawaii together, he wanted to continue traveling as he loves seeing different cultures. He also enjoyed a good football game as well as his flying lessons. He was a generous, loving and beautiful person inside and out. People referred to him as a gentleman and a "Gem."

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, February 22 at 3 PM at Humiston Beach, Vero Beach, Florida.

John is survived by his wife Ruth Morgan and his daughter Ashley Jackson as well as his mother Nancy Morgan and his sister Jane Morgan. He is also survived by his stepson Robert McGoye and his stepdaughter Anne Lewis.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Florida Oceanographic Society.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -