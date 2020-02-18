|
|
John R. Morgan
Vero Beach - John R. Morgan left this earth at the age of 67 on February 11, 2020. John was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1952, to Nancy and John Morgan.
He graduated from the University of Virginia and was a successful businessman for 30 years. His company contributed to improvements on oceanic studies.
John was married to Ruza Morgan, they met at a restaurant and were married seven months later, and remained happily married for 3 1/2 years.
Besides spending time with his close friends and his wife he also enjoyed spending time with his wife's family. They loved him dearly. John got a taste of traveling after he and Ruza went to Hawaii together, he wanted to continue traveling as he loves seeing different cultures. He also enjoyed a good football game as well as his flying lessons. He was a generous, loving and beautiful person inside and out. People referred to him as a gentleman and a "Gem."
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, February 22 at 3 PM at Humiston Beach, Vero Beach, Florida.
John is survived by his wife Ruth Morgan and his daughter Ashley Jackson as well as his mother Nancy Morgan and his sister Jane Morgan. He is also survived by his stepson Robert McGoye and his stepdaughter Anne Lewis.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Florida Oceanographic Society.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020