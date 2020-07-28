John R. Owens
October 9, 1931-July 27, 2020
John served his country faithfully at the young age of 15 in the 82nd Air Borne.
He married the love of his life, Adele Hill on October 25, 1958 in Hinton, West Virginia.
Together they had three wonderful children. They traveled the countryside as John was a Produce Broker for several packing houses. While traveling from coast to coast, their family journey began. Teresa Sue was born in 1959 (Homestead, FL). Along came Brenda Jean in 1962 (Staunton, VA). John Randall was born in Fort Pierce in 1970 (Fort Pierce, FL). They settled in Fort Pierce, FL where he owned and operated John Owens Sod for over 20 years until he retired in 2000. John was most proud of his family and watching them grow! His legacy was His integrity and the love that he poured into everyone he knew!
Survivors include his wife, Adele Owens; daughters, Teresa (Richard) Beville and Brenda (Harold) Keeney all of Fort Pierce, FL; son, John (Shelly) Owens of Fayetteville, GA; sisters, Myra Bullard and Peggy Whitehead both of Tampa, FL and Sandra Parysek of Brooksville, FL ; brother, Tommy Owens of Largo, FL; nephew, Andy (Beverly) Avery of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, Telisa (Steven) Campbell of Newport News, VA, Amanda Beville (Dixie Dumplin), Bobby (Kimberly) Keeney, Brittney (Jeff) Pederson all of Fort Pierce, FL, Jessica (John) Cappock of Jacksonville, FL, Kali Owens, Gillian Owens, and Alec Owens all of Fayetteville, GA; great-grandchildren, Makayla Keeney, Marissa Keeney, Ollie Cappock, Kaye Cappock, and Kolton Pederson. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rufus and Ethel Owens, sister, Hetty Ruth Powell, brothers, Bud Owens, Russell Owens and David Owens, sister, Joyce Engles; great-grandchild, Konnor Pederson, and son-in-law, Harold Keeney.
Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:00-12:30 PM with a service to follow at 12:30 PM at Orange Avenue Baptist Church, Fort Pierce. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.