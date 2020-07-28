1/1
John R. Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Owens

October 9, 1931-July 27, 2020

John served his country faithfully at the young age of 15 in the 82nd Air Borne.

He married the love of his life, Adele Hill on October 25, 1958 in Hinton, West Virginia.

Together they had three wonderful children. They traveled the countryside as John was a Produce Broker for several packing houses. While traveling from coast to coast, their family journey began. Teresa Sue was born in 1959 (Homestead, FL). Along came Brenda Jean in 1962 (Staunton, VA). John Randall was born in Fort Pierce in 1970 (Fort Pierce, FL). They settled in Fort Pierce, FL where he owned and operated John Owens Sod for over 20 years until he retired in 2000. John was most proud of his family and watching them grow! His legacy was His integrity and the love that he poured into everyone he knew!

Survivors include his wife, Adele Owens; daughters, Teresa (Richard) Beville and Brenda (Harold) Keeney all of Fort Pierce, FL; son, John (Shelly) Owens of Fayetteville, GA; sisters, Myra Bullard and Peggy Whitehead both of Tampa, FL and Sandra Parysek of Brooksville, FL ; brother, Tommy Owens of Largo, FL; nephew, Andy (Beverly) Avery of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, Telisa (Steven) Campbell of Newport News, VA, Amanda Beville (Dixie Dumplin), Bobby (Kimberly) Keeney, Brittney (Jeff) Pederson all of Fort Pierce, FL, Jessica (John) Cappock of Jacksonville, FL, Kali Owens, Gillian Owens, and Alec Owens all of Fayetteville, GA; great-grandchildren, Makayla Keeney, Marissa Keeney, Ollie Cappock, Kaye Cappock, and Kolton Pederson. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rufus and Ethel Owens, sister, Hetty Ruth Powell, brothers, Bud Owens, Russell Owens and David Owens, sister, Joyce Engles; great-grandchild, Konnor Pederson, and son-in-law, Harold Keeney.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:00-12:30 PM with a service to follow at 12:30 PM at Orange Avenue Baptist Church, Fort Pierce. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved