Byrd Young & Prill Port St Lucie Funeral Home
1170 Southwest Bayshore Boulevard
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
772-879-9300
John Richard DiEgidio

John Richard DiEgidio Obituary
John Richard DiEgidio

Port Saint Lucie - John Richard DiEgidio, 91, beloved husband of Mary Theresa and father of Karen, Michael and Paul passed away Friday, April 17th. He was born to the late Nazareno and Catherine DiEgidio of Norristown, PA on May 7, 1928. He graduated from Overbrook High School and Drexel University in Civil Engineering. He rose to the position of VP within Turner Construction Company over a career spanning over 40 years.

Theresa and John became permanent residents of Florida after his retirement in 1990, having lived in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Virginia, New Jersey, San Francisco and Los Angeles. John and Theresa enjoyed membership at The Harbor Ridge Yacht and Country Club, PGA Golf Club and social membership at the Legacy Golf Club. John loved traveling, playing bridge and golf. He was most proud of his contribution to completion of the United terminal at O'Hare airport. Whenever his local community or church required a building committee member he was always first in line.

John is survived by, children Karen Beth Yeigh (John) and Michael John (Vicki). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Megan and Evan Yeigh, Maria and Michael DiEgidio, and Madeleine and Nicholas DiEgidio. He was predeceased by his son Dr. Paul Richard DiEgidio, and his beloved wife Mary Theresa.

A Memorial Mass was held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Port St. Lucie, FL., on Wednesday, April 22nd. A graveside service will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Franciscan Mission, 415 Michigan Ave, NE., Washington, DC 20017.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
