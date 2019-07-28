Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990

Stuart - John Robert Turgeon, 62, passed away suddenly in Stuart, Florida on July 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Noel Turgeon and Ruhama Nestor Turgeon. He graduated from Firestone High School in 1975. He obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Akron and a master's degree in business from The Ohio State University in 1981. John met his wife, Kathryn Turgeon, at The Ohio State University and married on August 6, 1983; they were married almost 36 years. John continued to be an avid Buckeye fan. He fathered 3 children: Eric, Jaclyn and Alexis. He is also survived by his sister, Paula Holder and her family. He worked as the Vice President of Finance at Seacoast National Bank for 34 years where he demonstrated a gift with numbers and a strong work ethic. John lived life one golf course at a time and enjoyed a challenge in any form. He was a loving father and husband who cherished every moment he spent with family. He was supportive of his children's many hobbies and wouldn't miss an event for anything. John loved to play with his yellow lab, Ginger, and had a love for muscle cars. John had an impact on so many and he will truly be missed by all. The visitation will be held on July 30, 2019 from 11am-1pm with a funeral service starting at 1pm at Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, Florida. "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us". -Helen Keller
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019
