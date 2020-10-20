John Robert Wolf
Stuart - John Robert Wolf, 82, of Stuart passed away peacefully at his home, September 24, 2020. John grew up in Stuart. John was a graduate of Florida State University. He served in the United States Navy. He started his business, John Wolf and Sons in Stuart. He was a member of Hobe Sound-Port Salerno Rotary Club and served as past President, contributing his time to giving back to his community.
He is survived by his wife Shellie and his sons, Terry, John and Jimmy Wolf.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides from Treasure Coast Hospice. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate can do so online: treasurehealth.org
There will be a celebration of life to remember John. It will be held at Shrimpers Grill 4903 SE Dixie Hwy, Port Salerno, FL, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 5pm.