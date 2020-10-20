1/
John Robert Wolf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert Wolf

Stuart - John Robert Wolf, 82, of Stuart passed away peacefully at his home, September 24, 2020. John grew up in Stuart. John was a graduate of Florida State University. He served in the United States Navy. He started his business, John Wolf and Sons in Stuart. He was a member of Hobe Sound-Port Salerno Rotary Club and served as past President, contributing his time to giving back to his community.

He is survived by his wife Shellie and his sons, Terry, John and Jimmy Wolf.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides from Treasure Coast Hospice. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate can do so online: treasurehealth.org

There will be a celebration of life to remember John. It will be held at Shrimpers Grill 4903 SE Dixie Hwy, Port Salerno, FL, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 5pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved