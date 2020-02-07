|
John S. Lacenere II
Sebastian - Mr. John S. Lacenere II, 88, died February 5, 2020 at Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian, Florida.
He was born in Middletown, New York and lived in Sebastian, Florida coming from Middletown in 1992.
John was a US Air Force veteran and retired as a substation manager for Orange and Rockland utilities after many years.
He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sebastian, Florida, Knights of Columbus (Sebastian), American Legion Post 189, Sebastian, Florida, Sebastian Man of the Year for his volunteer efforts.
John worked for the Sebastian Police Volunteers for 15 years, most of which he headed the organization and retired in 2019.
Survivors include wife of 67 years, Lorraine Lacenere of Sebastian, FL; sons, John S. Lacenere (Bonnie) of Middletown, New York and Miko Cook (Patsy) of Sedona, Arizona; daughters, Lorrie Banks (Randy) of Godefroy, New York and Belinda Freeman of Roundo, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and a brother, Joseph Lacenere.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joanie Golding and grandson, Douglas Lacenere.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sebastian Volunteer Police Association or Indian River County Sheriff's Association.
Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida with a Prayer Service held at 6:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Arnold Goodman of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sebastian, Florida with Father John Morrissey, celebrant. Interment will be in Sebastian Cemetery, Sebastian, Florida on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida. A online guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020