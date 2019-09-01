|
John Steven "Steve" Springer
Vero Beach - John Steven "Steve" Springer, 67, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach. Steve was a gentle soul and a good man to all those he met. Steve was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia as the son of a Methodist preacher and English teacher. He graduated from Florida Southern University and went right to work for Merrill Lynch in Lakeland Florida as a stockbroker in 1981. Throughout his Merrill Lynch career, Steve has held several positions within the firm. In 1983, he opened up a new office for Merrill Lynch in Sebring Florida. After spending seven years in Sebring, he moved to Winter Park Florida where he took on the position of Resident Manager of the Florida futures Center before accepting a job transfer to manage the Vero Beach Florida Merrill Lynch office. He served as Resident Director in Vero Beach for roughly 21 -years before he recently stepped down so he could focus on helping his daughter Stephanie, also a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, build their practice together. He was dedicated to his career with Merrill Lynch and truly loved all of the wonderful colleagues and clients he befriended over the years. Steve loved his family tremendously. He is survived by his adoring wife of 36 years, Norma Springer, whom he also met at Merrill Lynch. He loved being a husband to Norma, a father to Stephanie and Stacie and a grandfather to his precious grand-daughter Lily. He is also survived by his mother Joann Springer of Sebring, sister Joyce Hands of Groveland, brother David Springer of Sebring and Step-son Paul Rhoades of Orlando, and Step-son Mark Smith of West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father Reverend John Springer. He was a member of The Community Church in Vero Beach and was a former Rotarian. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. A funeral service celebrating his life will begin at 10 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Community Church of Vero Beach. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 1, 2019