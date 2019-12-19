|
John T. Davis
Stuart - John T. Davis, known to many as Jack, passed away in Stuart, Florida on December 17, 2019, at the age of 76. He is survived by his daughters, Alicia (Bertil) Kurth and Stacey (Patrick) Sadler; grandchildren, Eliza and Soren Kurth and Charlotte and Quinn Sadler; sisters, Judy Sullivan and Jill Bailey; along with many other family members and close friends who were like family to him.
John was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on April 1, 1943. He graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1961, attended Kent State University, and then moved to Rochester, New York where he lived until his retirement to Florida. He was proud of his career in special education as a teacher and administrator with the Rochester City School District, and he also enjoyed selling real estate later on in life. John was a hard worker, and he loved to talk with others about his family, politics, education, cooking, and travel.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
