|
|
John Terry Grange, 85, passed on to heaven on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at home in Ft. Pierce, Florida.
Born to Don and Margaret (Peg Kearney) Grange on October 8, 1933, in Waterloo, Iowa, Terry joined the United States Air Force at the age of 18. At 21, he was a flight instructor at Craig AFB in Selma, Alabama where he met his wife of nearly 63 years. He married Barbara (Norton) in 1956 and together they raised three daughters. After many years of service to his country, including one year in the Vietnam War, he ended his military career. His love of flying continued as he was a pilot for Air America in Laos and various corporations in the USA. Terry had fascinating stories from his exciting career.
Terry was a member of the White Sands Soaring Club and Professional Pilots. He especially enjoyed his membership in Quiet Birdmen (QB's). He was a generous, adventurous, confident vagabond who will be deeply missed.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Don and Peg, sister Sally Sass, and brother Paul Grange. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, daughters Terry Lynn Grange, Laurie (Pat) Kelly, Leslie (Alastair) Blair, brother Steve (Barb) Grange, sister-in-law Sheila Grange, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 12:00, with a service to follow at 1:00 at Cox-Gifford-Seawinds Funeral Home at 1950 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, if honorarium contributions are desired, suggestions are weServeEats.com or Christ By the Sea UMC (cbtsumc.org).
Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 30, 2019