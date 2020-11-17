John Thofner Jetson
Vero Beach - John Thofner Jetson, 71, passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida.
John Thofner Jetson, who was famously known throughout the Treasure Coast and the Bahamas simply as Jetson, was born on January 26, 1949, in Port Chester, New York, and was a beloved, father, businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and proud military veteran. He lived in Pompano Beach, Florida and ultimately settled his roots in 1973 in Ft. Pierce, and Vero Beach, Florida.
Upon graduation from High School, he joined the Air Force in 1969. As a businessman, John was truly a self-made man and an American success story. He served in the Air Force as a crew chief on a Cessna O-2 Skymaster and as a forward air controller (FAC) observer. He and the pilot performed reconnaissance missions over Vietnam and other Southeast Asia countries. John's expertise as an air strike controller made him an intelligence source, munitions expert, communications specialist, and above all, the on-scene commander of the strike forces and the start of any subsequent combat search and rescue, if necessary. After leaving the Air Force, John, along with his brother Scott Thofner, founded and operated Jetson Appliance TV and Appliance in 1974.
Forty six years ago, John, who was 24 at the time, worked the sales floor in the small appliance shop. His brother and business partner, the late Scott Thofner, then 22, ran the warehouse. With his hard work, vision, and unbridled work ethic, Jetsons TV and Appliance has grown to seven locations throughout the Treasure Coast and has become the 40th largest appliance dealer in the United States.
John led an active, fulfilling and interesting life and had an unparalleled love for spending time on his boat fishing in the Bahamas. The Bahamas were a second home to John who relished in the opportunities to make memories on the water with family and friends. No fishing trip on the famous HUZZY could go by without the proud father sharing the story with friends of his son, Trey Thofner, landing an 814 pound marlin. It was the largest marlin of the 2003 Bahamas Billfish Championship, and the eighth largest blue marlin ever caught in the island nation.
John never waited for special holidays to honor vets. However, each Veterans Day since 2010, he took an extra step to celebrate the exceptional men and women who served in uniform. He turns his flagship Jetson TV and Appliance store in Ft. Pierce into an annual event to commemorate and connect with local veterans.
John always had a willingness to share his skills, knowledge, and expertise with anyone who would ask. He took time to listen and would always give advice in his famous Jetson way. John was a mentor to many and has left behind a lasting legacy for his contributions to the community and helping others.
Survivors include his son, Trey Thofner of Vero Beach, FL; sister, Lisa Kauffman of Fort Pierce, FL; nephews, Adam Thofner and Kyle Kauffman both of Fort Pierce, FL and Scott Thofner of Tallahassee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Virginia Thofner and brother Scott Thofner.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dogs and Cats Forever, 4600 Selvitz Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 or to your local Humane Society.
Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Westside Church, 3361 South Jenkins Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com