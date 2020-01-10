|
John Thomas James
Port St. Lucie - John Thomas James, 79, born in Sennybridge, Wales, UK, February 27, 1940 passed away on January 8, 2020 in Port St Lucie.
Born to William and Irene James in 1940 in Wales. Immigrated to the US in 1948.
Became a naturalized citizen with his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy of Port St Lucie. Graduated from Chichester High School in Boothwyn, PA. In 1958 he worked at Boeing Aircraft Company as a final assembly mechanic building Chinook helicopters. Graduated from Middlesex College with an AAS in Business Administration. Also graduated from Wilmington College, DE with a BS in Aviation Mgt. He joined the Army reserves in Upland, PA and served 6 years before volunteering for Army helicopter training. He graduated from flight school in November 1964. He then went to Vietnam as a helicopter pilot accumulating 700 combat flight hours and 526 missions. While in Vietnam he earned 13 air medals.
Upon release from the Army, he acquired a chief pilot position, flying a helicopter for Public Service Electric & Gas Company of Newark, NJ. Where he set up and managed the air operation. He had acquired his Airline Transport Rating, single-engine and multi-engine helicopter and airplane ratings, instrument rating, and flight instructor in these ratings. He was an avid scuba diver with many hours diving in the Caribbean. Upon his retirement in 1996, he had accumulated 17,000 helicopter flight hours and 600 hours of single-engine and multi-engine land aircraft. He was the assistant fire chief in North Brunswick, NJ. Upon retiring he moved to Port St Lucie in 1999 and lived in PGA Village.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, 2:00-4:00 at Aycock at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Pkwy, PSL, 34987.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020