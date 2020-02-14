|
John Thomas Testa
John Thomas Testa, 35, of Fort Pierce passed away at his home in South Korea on 02/02/2020. John was born in Fort Pierce on 08/30/1984.
John worked for the St Lucie County Fire Dept for a brief time before joining the army. John completed training for geospatial engineer at Fort Belvoir and was then attached to the 100th engineering company out of Fort Bragg.
In 2007 he served his country as a topographic analyst for the 100th engineering company in Iraq with lifelong friend and fellow geo engineer Paul Brillinger.
John volunteered again in 2009 /10 to serve his country in Afghanistan Loger Provance at f.o.b Shank where he was attached to the 27th engineer battalion. (hoorah !!!!!)
When John returned home he worked as a geospatial analyst for four years in Melbourne with a private company.
During the last 4 years of his life John worked for the Department of Defense in South Korea, at Kunsan Air Base, as the lead geospatial analyst in his unit.
John is survived by his daughter Maria Susana Testa, parents John and Susan Testa, his brother Chad Testa, grandmother Geraldine Fitzpatrick and is proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather Grady Fitzpatrick, paternal grandparents John and Inga Testa. John is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
John made many lifelong friends in many parts of the world during his travels and was a loving father, son and patriot, proud of family and country.
John was an avid diver, boater and loved to fish with his friend Adam, brother Chad and the Pfeiffer family.
A celebration of life will be held at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce on February 22, 2020, in the reception hall at 2pm.
We hope to see you there to remember John. Please bring a smile and a story of all the antics he and his friends would get into.
An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020