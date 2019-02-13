|
|
John W. Mayhew
Port St. Lucie, FL
John W. Mayhew passed away at home Feb. 8th, 2019. He was born in Bridgeton, NJ and moved to PSL from Bucks County, PA. He served in the Airforce and worked with US Steel for 22yrs. His heart filled with love and compassion, he was always ready to help anyone in need. He is survived by his wife, Darlene the love of his life, son Jason (Cathy) and grandchildren Cassandra and Christian. His service will be held on Saturday 2/16 at All County Funeral in Stuart from 11:00am to 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Lucie Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 13, 2019