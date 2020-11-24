John W. "Boo" McCulley
John W. "Boo" McCulley cast off on November 21, 2020. As the son of a son of a sailor he went out on the sea for adventure, expanding the view of the captain and crew, like a man just released from indenture. As a dreamer of dreams and a travelin' man he chalked up many a mile, read dozens of books about heroes and crooks and he learned much from both of their styles. Surely Jimmy Buffet had Boo McCulley in mind when he wrote those words.
Born in Coral Gables in 1951, Boo grew up living aboard his family's boat in the Florida Keys. The son of James and Betty McCulley, he was one of eight children. Boo's father worked on the Miami River and later moved his family to Marathon, Florida where he worked as a commercial fisherman. Boo and his siblings, Allen, Ann, Bodey, Gennice, Patricia, Regina, and Robert, enjoyed an idyllic childhood, long on adventure and short on creature comforts. When money ran short, there was still plenty to eat from the bountiful waters of the Florida Keys. Boo was not a typical Florida Cracker, he was more of a Saltine.
Though Boo did not have the benefit of much formal education, he was a brilliant man and a voracious reader. He was knowledgeable on a wide variety of topics and had a keen curiosity. An accomplished story teller, tales of his childhood and adventures in the import/export business could hold listener's attention for hours. Larger than life in every way, Boo's story belongs in a Carl Hiaasen novel.
Boo was the definition of a self-made man. Working with his wife Faye, he founded and built McCulley Marine Services from nothing into one of the most successful marine contracting companies on the East coast. In addition to operating a fleet of barges and tugboats, McCulley Marine has made its mark as a key player in the environmental movement with the creation of artificial reefs all along Florida's east and west Coasts. After Hurricane Dorian devastated The Bahamas in 2019, Boo sent his fleet to The Bahamas hauling materials and relief supplies, free of charge, to help our nearest neighbors. Boo put helping people before profit.
While certainly a shrewd businessman, Boo McCulley operated with a heart of gold. Some might say Boo was generous to a fault, because he contributed to countless community organizations and was the first to offer a helping hand to employees, friends, or family. Boo's sometimes gruff exterior camouflaged his tender heart. He was the epitome of old-school; doing multi-million-dollar projects on a handshake. Boo's word was his bond.
The only thing Boo loved more than the ocean was his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife Faye, sons Gene (Danielle) and Jack (Cindy), daughter Jennifer (Lonnie), stepson Ben (Jenny) and grandchildren Lauren, Cooper, Margot, Josh, Jaxon, Davin.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Boo make a donation in his memory to the A.E. Backus Museum, www.backusmuseum.org
or Dogs and Cats Forever www.dogsandcatsforever.com
A celebration of Boo's life will be held at a later date when those who loved him can safely tell stories, laugh, cry and hug.