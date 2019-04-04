|
|
John W. Murphy, Jr.
Vero Beach, FL
John W. (Bill) Murphy, Jr., 95, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on March 30, 2019.
Bill was born in Dunkirk, New York and lived in Vero Beach for 31 years coming from Camillus, New York.
He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree.
He retired from the U.S. Army as a major after completing 20 years of active and reserve duty. He was a combat crew member in the 15th Air Force, 484 Bomb Group, 827 Bomb Squadron on a B-24 bomber based in Italy in World War II and also a veteran of the Korean conflict.
He was employed by the Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for 37 years, mostly in the Syracuse, New York area where he and his wife, Nancy, raised their four children. While at Niagara Mohawk he held various engineering, operating and management positions. During this period, he also served on many electric power industry committees at both the state and national levels, chairing several of them.
He was a Professional Engineer licensed by the State of New York and was a Life Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
He was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and Vero Beach Country Club, and a former member of Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club and Skaneateles Country Club.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Nancy, sons Michael (Venita) of Camillus, NY, Patrick (Deborah) of Marcellus, NY, John of Skaneateles, NY; daughter Maureen See (Kenneth) of North Granby, CT; brothers James of Dunkirk, NY and Brien of Fredonia, NY; 5 grandchildren, Peter, Margaret, James, David, and Matthew.
A mass will be held at 10:00 am on April 13, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Interment will be held in Skaneateles, NY at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 4, 2019