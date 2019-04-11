|
John William "Bill" Armstrong, Jr.
Age 78, of Stuart, FL, passed away on April 4, 2019. Survived by his wife Joan; children Creighton (Christine) and Kirsten (Carl) Nease, and grandchildren CR, Karoline, Carleigh, Creighton Jr, Kerry, Christian and Corinne.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 11:00am at Mariner Sands Chapel, 6500 SE Congressional Way, Stuart, FL.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation or Villanova University Football Program-Care of Development Office.
Martin Funeral Home - Stuart.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 11, 2019