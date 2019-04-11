Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mariner Sands Chapel
6500 SE Congressional Way
Stuart, FL
John William "Bill" Armstrong Jr.

John William "Bill" Armstrong Jr. Obituary
John William "Bill" Armstrong, Jr.

Age 78, of Stuart, FL, passed away on April 4, 2019. Survived by his wife Joan; children Creighton (Christine) and Kirsten (Carl) Nease, and grandchildren CR, Karoline, Carleigh, Creighton Jr, Kerry, Christian and Corinne.

Memorial Services will be Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 11:00am at Mariner Sands Chapel, 6500 SE Congressional Way, Stuart, FL.



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation or Villanova University Football Program-Care of Development Office.



Online condolences can be made at www.Martin-Funeral.com. Martin Funeral Home - Stuart.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 11, 2019
