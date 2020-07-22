Jonathan Jewett
Vero Beach - Jonathan Jewett, of Vero Beach, FL, beloved husband of Susan Cooney Jewett, father of Brooke Jewett Nadell, Lindsay Jewett Sturman, and Ian Sheafe Jewett, died in Vero Beach Thursday, July 9, after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Jon was born in New Haven CT, on May 19, 1943. He grew up in Lyme CT, attending Lyme Consolidated School and then the Kent School in Kent, CT, where he graduated in 1961. He then studied government at Harvard College, graduating in 1965. After graduating, he married Nancy (Tucky) Robertson (1942-1997) and moved to Philadelphia, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was editor of the UPenn Law Review.
Jon clerked for a year in Hartford, CT, and then joined the New York office of Shearman & Sterling, where he would spend his entire career, first as an associate and then as a partner in the corporate department, specializing in securities law and corporate finance. He retired from Shearman & Sterling in 2005.
Jon married Susan Cooney Evans in December, 1998, and after Jon's retirement, they split their time between Lyme, CT and Vero Beach, FL. Jon was a long-time member of the board of Wave Hill, the beloved public garden overlooking the Hudson River in Riverdale, NY. He also served on the board of High Hopes Therapeutic Riding in Old Lyme, CT, and as Treasurer and Member of the Lyme Republican Town Committee from 2006-2017. Jon was an avid gardener, sailor, tennis player, reader of history, and later in life, bridge player and golfer.
In addition to Susan Jewett and his three children, Jon is survived by his brother Charles Jewett, Jr. and his sister Jennifer Jewett, his step-sons Carter and Robert Evans, and 11 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Lyme Ambulance Association, Inc.. P.O. Box 911
Hadlyme, CT 06439 http://lymeambulance.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/Lyme-Ambulance-Donation-Form.jpg
