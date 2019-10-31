|
Joni Kay Jenkins
Stuart - Joni Kay (nee Stevens) Jenkins, 63, of Stuart, Florida, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health North in Stuart, FL She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to James and Lois Stevens. Joni was raised in Grand Rapids, completed her schooling and attended the junior college before moving to St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Joni had a love for the water and had pursed her US Guard Approved Captains License. While in the Virgin Islands, Joni spent 10 years in the tourism industry running charter boats around the beautiful and scenic island and waters. She loved to paint and developed an artists eye from all the beautiful and scenic sights that island living had to offer. She met her future husband Richard Jenkins while in St. Thomas. Joni moved to Hollywood, FL with Richard in 1992, and married in 1993. She came to Stuart, FL in 2001 and worked alongside her husband in his business Caribbean Adventures World Wide. She has since retired and the two had gone there separate ways but maintained a friendship. Predeceased by her parents; Joni is survived by: her two brothers: Dale Thomas Stevens and his wife Jeanne of Wayland, MI; Michael Stevens and his wife Kathy of Benzonia, MI; Niece: Sara Wilson Manistee, MI and Nephew: Kris Stevens Frankfort, MI; her friend and ex husband, Richard Jenkins of Stuart, FL and Step Daughter, Jennifer Jenkins of Miami, FL. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday,November 8, 2019 12:00pm at All County Funeral Home - Stuart, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994. Memorial donations may be made to your local Humane Society in Joni's memory. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019